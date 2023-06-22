POYTHRESS, Joseph Eugene "Gene"



Joseph E. "Gene" Poythress, III passed away on June 19, 2023 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was the son of L.R. and Merle C. Poythress of Savannah and Millan, GA. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marion Greene Poythress of Birmingham, Alabama; and his sister, Settie P. Jones (Hank) of Wilmington, NC; nephews, Alexander C. Jones of Wilmington, NC, David Jones of Raleigh, NC; and niece, Sara Cook (Blake) of Brunswick, GA; and numerous grandnieces and nephews.



Gene was a graduate of Old Dominion University (BA History), the University of Georgia (MA Journalism), and Georgia State University (MBA Finance). He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Glacier in Antarctica in 1963-1964. He worked for United Press International for twelve years before a midlife career change. He studied accounting, passed the CPA exam, and had a small, successful practice until he retired in 2013.



His interests included politics, history, reading, golf, and running. He ran 20 consecutive Peach Tree Road Races from 1998 – 2017. Gene and Marion were avid Georgia Bulldog fans and had season tickets for 37 years. They followed the Dogs across the country to many regular season and bowl games.



Gene wished to thank all of his family, friends, and neighbors who so lovingly assisted him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to the National Review Institute (nrinstitute.org).



NRI is a thinktank espousing traditional conservative values, limited government, individual liberty, self-reliance, free trade, and urged respect for traditional religious, social, and cultural values.



