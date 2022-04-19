POWERS, Geneva



Geneva W. Powers, age 91, of McDonough, GA passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Henry Williams of McRae, GA, one sister Elizabeth Chaney and her brothers, Jack, Pete and Bobby Williams. Geneva is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clinton Powers; daughter, Kathy Barlev; and grandchildren, Nicole and Daniel Barlev. Also, sisters, Aline Higgins of Peachtree City and Ellen Phillips of Fayetteville, GA; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Williams and Betty Williams; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church, 1724 GA 155 North, McDonough, GA 30252. Funeral services will start at noon in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2245 Bethel Road, Sycamore, GA 31790. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Salem Baptist Church, 1724 GA 155 North, McDonough, GA 30252.

