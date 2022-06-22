POWER, William



William David Power (David), age 77, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. David, born in Evanston, IL. was the son of John and Mildred Power.Dave, a former world-ranked tennis player and longtime teaching professional, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, "Coach Dave" was loved by generations of players. He was the managing partner of Windward Lake Club in Alpharetta, GA until his retirement in 2015. Dave honed his skills on concrete public courts with a group of neighborhood friends who as a team won three Illinois championships. He himself earned two individual state titles compiling a 69-1 record.



He played college tennis at Indiana University in Bloomington, where he was a two-time All-American. Power was inducted into IU's Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. As a testament to the person he was on and off the court, 18 of his former teammates, coaches, players and family traveled there to celebrate his induction.



Following college, Power played briefly on the professional tour and was ranked as high as No. 25 in the world. He played in five Grand Slam events, reaching the semifinals in doubles at the Australian Open.



Over a 40-year career, which included a decade coaching the men's and women's tennis teams at the University of Cincinnati, he coached four players to national junior titles and helped more than 50 students earn college scholarships.



Dave is survived by his wife, Eileen Power; and children, Kit Wolverton (Brad), Rebecca Moss (Gordon), Jim Gray and Jill Renault. He is also survived by grandchildren, Mason, Sydney, Carter and Sophie; and his siblings, Janet Juell (David) and Dick Power (Joie).



Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's As- sociation, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center E. #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.



