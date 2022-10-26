ajc logo
X

Power, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

POWER, Jr., James David

David was from Stockbridge, GA. David was much more known as Grangran. David enjoyed Harley Davidson, movies & he cherished his puppy dogs. He survived by his precious puppy, Peewee; granddaughters, Heather Ring, Autumn Richardson, Haylee Richardson, and Hannah Richardson; son, Michael Sargent; grandchildren, Elisha Guest, Magen Hunter, Mickayla Cox, Noah Sargent, and Brenden Sargent; great-grandchildren; best friends, Bill and Cindy. A visitation will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM, followed by a 1:00 PM Memorial Service from the Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/stockbridge-ga/horis-a-ward-fairview-chapel/7128?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud9h ago

Georgia Tech adjusting on the fly with Jeff Sims’ availability questionable
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
11h ago

Credit: BrianAJackson

Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
7h ago

Credit: BrianAJackson

Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs lose key safety Dan Jackson for season
3h ago
The Latest

Small, Glenn
2h ago
Barechson, Morton
2h ago
Ingram, James
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Watch the Atlanta Press Club Georgia gubernatorial debate
Trial underway for man accused of killing D.C.-area restaurant manager in Atlanta
9h ago
Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top