Power, James

POWER, Jr., James David



David was from Stockbridge, GA. David was much more known as Grangran. David enjoyed Harley Davidson, movies & he cherished his puppy dogs. He survived by his precious puppy, Peewee; granddaughters, Heather Ring, Autumn Richardson, Haylee Richardson, and Hannah Richardson; son, Michael Sargent; grandchildren, Elisha Guest, Magen Hunter, Mickayla Cox, Noah Sargent, and Brenden Sargent; great-grandchildren; best friends, Bill and Cindy. A visitation will be held Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM, followed by a 1:00 PM Memorial Service from the Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.

