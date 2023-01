POWER, David Edward



David Edward Power of Gainesville, GA passed away on May 3, 2022 after fighting cancer. He was born in New Jersey. His family moved to Tucker, Georgia when he was 3 years old. He graduated from Tucker High School in 1984. He worked for decades as an auto body technician. He is survived by his mother, June Power; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Joe Anglin; and nephews, Gabe and Grant Anglin.