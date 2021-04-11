POWELL, William Howard



William Howard Powell, faithful servant, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many, passed peacefully on April 5, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1938, in Tampa, FL. and spent his formative years in Columbus, GA. He moved to Atlanta in 1963 and worked for 58 years becoming a consummate salesman managing his own specialty advertising business. He was a founding member of Christ Church of Atlanta and cherished spending time with family— especially his grandchildren—at his home in Batesville, GA. He also loved cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. Bill was predeceased by his parents Howard and Ethel Powell, and brother Raymond. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Harden Crawford Powell; children, Shelby Powell Drinkard (Rodney) and Crawford Powell (Nancy); grandchildren, Mayson and Powell Drinkard, and Ford, Drew, and Wit Powell; and brother, Robert Powell of Columbus, GA. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Donations in Bill's honor may be made to Christ Church of Atlanta, PO Box 76320, Atlanta, GA 30328.



