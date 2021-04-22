POWELL, Marian



Marian Hope Powell, 89, of Decatur, GA passed away April 18, 2021. Marian was born September 11, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Lillian and Roy Brock. She grew up in Ware Shoals, SC and Due West, SC before moving to Atlanta in the 1960s.



Marian was a very strong, independent woman. Marian retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a claims adjuster. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering. Marian was extremely proud of her grandchildren and was a very loving and attentive grandmother. Her family will miss her fiery spirit and quick wit.



Marian is survived by her son, Charles Scott McDonald (Laura); grandchildren, Lillian Faith McDonald and William Alexander McDonald; and siblings, Doris "Dot" Brock, Jo Ann Burdette, Donny Ray Brock, and Roy Clark Brock. She was preceded in death by husbands, Charles McDonald and Bruce Powell.



A graveside service will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Marian to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, https://www.redeemer.org/.

