POWELL, Kathryn East



Kathryn East Powell went from this life into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Rev. Joseph C. Powell, who was the love of her life. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 o'clock, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, Georgia, 30060. The family will receive friends 1-1/2 hours before the service. Please express condolences and memories at georgiamemorialpark.com



