POWELL, Julia



Julia Marie Gilland Powell, 96, of Pensacola, FL, went to her heavenly home on Monday February 14, 2022.



She was born July 18, 1925 in Villa Rica, GA. She was the daughter of the late Cliff Emanuel Gilland (1943) and Mamie Lillian Cornett Gilland (1984). She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Wayne Walton Powell (1978), brothers Robert Neal Gilland (1988) and Clifford Duane Gilland (1970).



Marie was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church and later attended the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee, Atlanta, GA.



She is survived by sons, Michael Powell (Carol) of Weirton, WVA; Robert Powell (Brenda: July 6, 2019) of Dallas, GA; Phillip Powell (Carolyn) of Lincolnton, NC and daughter Deborah Phillips (Barry) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Jeff Powell of New York; Keith Powell (Heather) of Acworth, GA; Paula Powell (Chip) of Casa Grande, AZ; Carla Castillion (Paul) Mobile, AL; Karen Duffy (Steve) Eagle River, AK; Kathryn Rulapaugh (Mike) of Lincolnton, NC; Ean Baird of Pensacola, FL; Dalton Cummings (Amber) of Milton, FL. She has 20 great-grandchildren with another coming in September 2022. She has 2 great-great-granddaughters with a great-great-grandson coming in May 2022. There are numerous extended family members who loved calling Marie "Granny Powell" and all will miss her and the history she could tell.



Marie was a career woman working for Southern Railway after graduating from Villa Rica High School and moving to Atlanta. She also worked at Royal Typewriter Company as the first female supervisor until the transfer of that company to New York. She then began working for Atlanta Gas Light Company where she retired in 1993. She moved to Pensacola, FL in 2004 and has now returned to Atlanta to rest eternally.



Visitation will be held at 10-11:00 AM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Homes, 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30064. Services to follow visitation at 11:00 AM and presided over by her grandson Dalton Cummings. Interment will be at Crestlawn Cemetery, 2000 Marietta Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30318 at 2:30 PM. Pallbearers are grandsons Jeff Powell, and Keith Powell, and great-grandsons Michael Alexander, Bryson Baird and Brooks Powell and Braxton Powell.



