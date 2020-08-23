Powell, Henry

POWELL, Jr., Henry Henry Miller (Hank) Powell, Jr, 94, a native Atlantan, passed away with his daughter by his side on August 18, 2020. He peacefully left this earth the way he lived his life, with dignity and grace. Born on December 26, 1925, Hank grew up in Ansley Park. He attended Spring Street Elementary School and graduated from Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) in 1943. Hank's athletic abilities were apparent early on as he won the 16 and under State of Georgia Golf Championship twice, having learned the game from golf legend Bobby Jones. He cherished the putter Mr. Jones pulled out of his personal golf bag and told him to try, then telling him to keep it after he made the putt. Hank attended Georgia Tech on a football scholarship where he had the honor of playing under legendary Coach Bobby Dodd. His college education was interrupted by World War II, during which he served in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning to Atlanta after the war, he briefly attended Emory University and then joined his friends in Athens at the University of Georgia where he played football under legendary Coach Wally Butts. Hank graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business. He always laughed saying that few had the rare accomplishment of attending all three of Georgia's finest institutes of learning. He also was a member of Chi Phi fraternity at all three universities. Hank met Katherine Runnels, his "bride" as he always referred to her, on a blind date in 1947. He loved to say he "chased her for five years until she caught him," as Katherine would roll her eyes. They were married on September 11,1953 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He was even more in love with her 57 years later. Katherine preceded Hank in death in 2011. Hank spent his 35 year career at Owens-Illinois Inc. in both the Glass Division and the Plastic Products Division, rising to Vice President. After retirement he served as a consultant for Coca Cola and Pepsi bottlers. In business he was known for his firm handshake, genuine smile, commitment to doing the right thing and abundant fairness. He was a mentor to many. A man of great faith, he led an active life of service to his family, community and church. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for 67 years. As a faithful parishioner, he served in many roles, including as Elder and President of the Gene Wilson Sunday School class. Hank was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta, the Breakfast Club, where he was a former King, and Burge Plantation. His fall hunting trips were a yearly highlight. Opening day of dove season was as good as a day could get, but any day at Burge was a good day. Hank was a true Southern Gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a fiercely loyal friend and a devoted husband and father, and there was absolutely nothing he would not do for his family and friends. Honor, integrity and dependability were of utmost importance to him. As an inspiration to many, his was a life well lived and a life of gratitude, generosity, faith, prayer and service. A member of the Greatest Generation, he had remarkable drive and stamina. He was a daily fixture in the Men's Health Club at the Piedmont Driving Club until he was 92, always striving to the best of his abilities. He was stoic in adversity and yet fierce in courage and determination. Later in life he became an avid reader, reading a book a day until he was 93. Hank loved his family, his dogs and his friends. He loved his country and his city. He loved football, sporting clays, hunting and fishing. He loved finely tailored clothes, cooking, good food and a stiff bourbon. But most of all he loved Katherine, and his daughter trusts that he is now back in her arms. Hank is survived by his daughter Katherine A. (Kappy) Powell, his sister Lillian P. Martin, cousins Jane P. Davis, Beatrice H. Reichel, Frank H. Reichel and family, James I. Burrow and family, and Jeanne B. Wilbourn and family, as well as several nieces and a nephew. The family would like to thank longtime caregiver Marcus DeBose, Dr. Wyman Sloan, the William Breman Jewish Home where Hank resided for the last 18 months, especially Nancy Guenther and Jennifer Markori, and Weinstein Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. In light of the pandemic a memorial service with the life celebration that Hank deserves will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Foundation of Atlanta or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

