POWELL, BréAsia



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of BréAsia Dennae Powell, "Princess Bre" who left this world on May 28, 2023, at the tender age of 16. Princess Bre was born in 2006, in Atlanta, GA. She was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend to many. Bre was also a scholar, athlete and rising junior at Benjamin E. Mays High School. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 12 PM noon at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.



Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/