POWELL, Billy J.



Billy J. Powell, passed away on February 22, 2022, at the age of eighty-seven, in Cumming, Georgia surrounded by family.



Funeral services for Billy will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Bobby Gastley officiating. Entombment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. at the funeral home.



Billy grew up in downtown Atlanta and attended O'Keefe High School where he excelled in baseball as a "southpaw" pitcher and would later try out for the Atlanta Crackers, the minor league team for the Milwaukee Braves. He also played basketball and was a lifelong avid golfer. Before graduating in 1954, Billy would meet his late wife, Kathleen Marie Cowan. After graduation, he would serve in the Army Reserve. In 1957, he married Marie at the Baptist Tabernacle in Atlanta. Billy worked at General Motors for 32 years before enjoying a long retirement. He would pass his love for sports and travel to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Billy is survived by his three children, Dirk Powell (Katie) of Duluth, Pamela Placek (Mike) of Cumming, and David Powell (Megan) of Peachtree Corners; his grandchildren, Micah Placek, Karissa Bright (Chad), Lauren Powell, and Bryan Powell; and his great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hollis Bright.



Memorial contributions can be made to the O'Keefe Alumni Association, c/o Phyllis Cole, Co-Treasurer, 4051 Seven Hills Court, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



