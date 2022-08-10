POUNDS, Michael



March 6, 1948 - August 4, 2022



In loving memory of Michael Henry Pounds, United States Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Amos Pounds Jr, Ruth Teresa (Reid) Pounds; siblings, Carlos Amos Pounds III; Sally Carlita (Penny); Victoria Ann Just; James Christopher Pounds.



Survived by his daughter, Nicole Jeanette Pounds, Avon Park, FL. His memory will forever be treasured by his loving siblings, Cathy Ann Young (Dennis) Okeechobee, FL; Carla Jeane Pounds (Claude) Live Oak, FL; Rocky Lampman (David) Jupiter, FL; Samantha Pinder (Ronnie) Perry, FL; Kasi Jones (Bob) Dahlonega, GA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Forever in our hearts.



In our brother's honor, please donate to the VFW.

