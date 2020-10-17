Pounds, Eloise

POUNDS (CHEEK), Eloise Eloise Cheek Pounds, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. A native of DeKalb County, she was born December 8th, 1927 to Ina Akin Cheek and James Lee Cheek. Eloise called the "Oak Grove Community" her home for all 92 years. Her parents owned and operated the Cheek Dairy and Store in the community. Eloise was a 1945 graduate of Druid Hills High School. After completing high school, Eloise worked at the State of Georgia's Revenue Department for three years. On January 9th, 1947, she married Claud A. Pounds. In 1948, she began working at Emory School of Theology until starting a family. Eloise was a life-long member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia. She served as the secretary to James Weldon, the first full time minister. Eloise and her husband, Claud Pounds, also led MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship) and taught children's Sunday School for many years. Throughout her life, Eloise continue to serve in many ministries at Oak Grove Church. Eloise loved Christ and was devoted to her family. As an excellent cook and gracious loving host, Eloise was always in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for family, ministers, and friends. She also enjoyed singing, oil and china painting, and traveling the country with her friends and love ones. She truly served as an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Eloise is survived by her husband, Claud A. Pounds; her son, Gus Pounds; her daughter, Jan King; her son-in-law, Charles King; her grandchildren: Jessica & Tye Colclough; Brooke & Seth Freeman; Kevin & Caitlin King; Traci King and Alexis Pounds; great- grandchildren: Landon and Savannah Colclough; Sean, Jack and Lincoln Freeman; Charlotte, Cameron, Lucy and George King and many nieces and nephews. A special and heartfelt thank you to her wonderful caregivers: Montclair Staff, Claudette Alexandre, Anne Francois, Mary Lee, Sylvia Mumby, Lydia Oberding, Angie Reid and Enid Stewart. The family of Eloise Pounds will receive family and friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18th at A. S. Turner & Sons. A Graveside Service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Monday, October 19th at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing to make donations, the family requests that donations be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033 or the charity of your choice.

