POUND, Barbara Suzanne



Barbara Suzanne Pound passed away at home in her beloved North GA mountains.



Barbara was the youngest of three sisters born to the late Bob and Frances Pound. She lived in several states in her childhood until the family returned to their native Georgia when Barbara was in high school. Barbara graduated from Lakeside High School and La Grange College where she studied English and Education and was a sister in Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority.



Barbara taught school for many years, ending her career at Kittridge Magnet School in DeKalb County. Barbara enjoyed traveling, visiting many places at home and abroad. She was an avid reader and a gifted writer.



Barbara is survived by her sisters Bonnie Vigil and Becky Bocian, brothers-in-law Allan Vigil and Jim Bocian, nieces and nephews to whom she was "the fun Aunt", and a host of cousins and extended family. The family will celebrate Barbara's life at a later date. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

