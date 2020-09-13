X

Potts, Timothy

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

POTTS, Timothy Charles "Tom" Tim, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. Born January 24, 1948 in Altus, OK, he was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Anderson Taylor, father, Frank Charles Potts, JoAnn Sullivan Potts, and stepson, Wayne Michael Hamilton, Jr. Tim is survived by his wife, Robin Wilson Potts, mother-in-law, Carol Wilson, father-in-law, Lester Wilson, brother-in-law, Steven Wilson, sister-in-law, Nicole Wilson, niece, Laura Jean Hines, daughter, Lisa Potts Sutliff, and Shirley Ann Sullivan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oklahoma State University Football Athletics Dept. Services to be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 AM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, Norcross GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.