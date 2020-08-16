POTTS, Martha Bunch November 23, 1936 August 13, 2020 Beloved mom, sister and friend, Martha Potts, passed away peacefully in her home with her cherished dog, Chase, and daughter, Laura, by her side and holding her hand. Mom had a final wish to stay in her home with her daughter and pets. A special thank you for the loving care given to us by Weinstein Hospice, Angel Companions, Laurette Medical Group and especially, Linda, our beloved caregiver. Martha was born in Pachuta, Mississippi to Clyde and Armon Bunch. Her younger sister, Dorothy, always called Martha "Sis". Martha moved to Atlanta in 1944 and graduated from Brown High School in 1954. To this day she has a group of grammar and high school friends, the Sunflowers, that get together regularly. Martha was strongly encouraged to get a college education before marriage. She did just that by getting her degree in Microbiology /Biology from the University of Georgia and Georgia State. She did advanced studies at Crawford Long Hospital. After marrying Phillip Webb Potts, they travelled Europe while Phillip was stationed overseas with the US Army. Martha was a microbiologist for almost 50 years with Upjohn Laboratories, SmithKline Beecham and Quest Diagnostics. She made lifelong friends with so many of her co-workers. Many are second and third mothers to Laura. Even after the effects of Alzheimer's Disease became significant, Martha could still tell you the difference between anaerobic and aerobic bacteria. Martha's love for her two children, Laura and John, were her greatest joy. When Phillip traveled for his job, Martha, Laura and John would do everything together, including staying up late to watch Johnny Carson while piled up in the king size bed with Max, their German Shepherd. John was a very special angel on earth that proceeded her in death in December of 2009. Martha will join John and Phillip in the peaceful Columbarium at Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. Martha is survived by her daughter, Laura and her sister, Dorothy Bunch Kindel and her dog and cats. In lieu of flowers, please remember Martha by making a donation to the Walk to End Alzheimer's Atlanta Team Martha Potts. Let's find a cure, let's find the first survivor of Alzheimer's Disease. Let's get that first white flower.





