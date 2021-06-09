POTTS, Kathy L.



Potts – Kathy Lynn Age 62 of Naples, FL passed into Heaven surrounded by her family and friends Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021. Kathy was born August 13th, 1958, and was the daughter of Kermit Scarberry and Naomi Scarberry.



Kathy grew up in the Greater Cincinnati area and graduated from Clermont Northeastern High School/ Great Oaks Technical Education. Kathy started college at the University of Cincinnati but completed her BA in History at Georgia State University after moving to Atlanta for a position with MSA (Management Science of America.) She enjoyed a thriving technology career that started in account management and sales support that led her into sales and management where she excelled as a top producer.



Kathy met her husband of 32 years, Michael J. Potts, at MSA and married a short time after. Kathy loved the community of John's Creek that she and Mike raised their children in as 25 year residents.



Kathy was a beloved mother to Kathrine M. Potts and Mitchell J. Potts and grandmother to Baby Harper Lynn Potts. She is also a beloved sister to Sheryl Yeager (Cincinnati) and brother Blane Scarberry (Miamisburg, Ohio). Sister-In-Law to Alan Barker and Regina Scarberry.



Kathy was a loving aunt to Chad Yeager, Ryan Yeager, Dr. Kyle Scarberry, Kelsey Sargent, and Dr. Kelly Scarberry. A loving Great aunt to Kaylee Sargent, Landon Sargent, Emma Sargent, and Zane Sargent.



Although Kathy was a resident of Naples, Florida most recently, her roots were in Johns Creek, Georgia where she was also a beloved sister-in-law to Craig and Lisa Potts now of Clearwater, FL, and Heather and Keith Potts of Nashville with nephews (Craig and Lisa Potts) Garrett Potts, Eric Potts, and Kyle Potts. While in Johns Creek, Kathy worked at Northview High School at the Career Center, where she helped students apply to college and match them to their dream careers. Kathy helped hundreds of students find their passion, many of whom remember her fondly to this day for her unending support.



Kathy grew up loving to play Softball, Basketball, Water Skiing and was a wonderful Cheerleader in school. Later Kathy developed a love for Snow Skiing, Golf and Trout Fishing. Her outdoor pursuits continued to flourish during the times the family spent at their home out West in Victor, Idaho.



She will always be remembered by her friends as a courageous, kind, and caring soul. She was truly a shining light that will never be forgotten by all that know her.



After a private family graveside ceremony, a Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, June 12th, 12 noon at Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Dr. Dee Shelnutt will be presiding.



In lieu of flowers, please support in Kathy's honor the Teton Valley Foundation, PO Box 50, Victor, ID 83455 or contact Amy Fradley, Executive Director, amy@tetonvalleyfoundation.org

