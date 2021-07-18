POTTS, Katherine Michelle



"Katie" age 28, of Atlanta, GA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 10, 2021.



Celebration of Life services for Katie will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Johns Creek United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dee Shelnutt officiating. Burial will be held privately at Arlington Memorial Park where Katie will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother.



Katie was born on November 29th, 1992 in Atlanta, GA to Michael James Potts and the late Kathy Lynn Scarberry Potts.



Katie grew up in Johns Creek, GA and was a longtime, faithful member of Johns Creek United Methodist Church. She loved playing volleyball, the piano and became a great downhill snowskier enjoying time with her family out West. Katie was a graduate of the Northview High School Class of 2011 and the Marshall University Class of 2015 where she earned a collegiate scholarship playing Volleyball for the Thundering Herd. She cherished her kitty cats, Georgie and Larry. But most of all, Katie's heart was the love she had for cherished daughter, Harper. She was an absolutely wonderful mother.



She is survived by her daughter, Harper Lynn; father to Harper Lynn, Andrew Tison; Katie's father, Michael Potts; brother Mitchell Potts and sister-in-law, Lexi Potts; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pathways2Life, 4720 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 201, Berkeley Lake, GA 30071. https://pathways2life.org.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.



