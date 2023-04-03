X

Potts-Hayes, Adrienne

Obituaries

POTTS-HAYES, Adrienne Renee

Adrienne Renee Potts-Hayes, age 53, of Hiram, Georgia, went to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by family. A service will be held Thursday, April 6, at Mountain West Church, 4818 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087. The viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with the service to follow at 1:00 PM. The Committal Service will be held on Friday, April 7, at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Georgia 30114, at 11:00 AM.

