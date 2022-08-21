POTTER, Marcia Gail



Marcia Gail Potter, 76, passed away in South Bend, IN on August 10, 2022, with her son by her side, surrounded by flowers and the music of Norah Jones. She was born in Oak Park, IL on July 13, 1946 to the late Richard and Martha (Aulin) Potter. Gail is survived by her two sons, Patrick Vrana and his wife Cathrine of Atlanta and Michael Vrana and his wife Ellen of London, England; and her three granddaughters, Chloe, Margaret and Claudia. She is also survived by her brother, Phillip Potter and his wife, Jimita; nieces, Jackie Mullin and her husband Patrick and Julia Potter-Bobb and her husband Kiel; and great-niece and nephews, Jameson, Elizabeth and August. Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Potter; and ex-husband, George Vrana.



Gail had a creative mind and a heart for adventure. She was a Journalism major at Northern Illinois University. She loved reading, art galleries and the symphony. As a forever student, when Gail was interested in something, she would immerse herself in it to become a wealth of knowledge.



Gail lived life with flair. First and foremost, she was a wonderful mother to Patrick and Michael. She taught English to immigrants, was active in her parish at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a Sustaining Member of the Junior League of Atlanta. She was a great and caring friend and sent the best cards for any occasion. She was also the perfect Aunt to Jackie, Julia and their families.



Gail traveled the world. She visited more countries than states. As with all things, Gail went all out when traveling: doing research, building itineraries, scheduling tours -- and making memories. After, Gail would send a photo album that she personally put together to chronicle your adventure. Gail was the hostess with the most-ess. She had impeccable taste and a talent for decorating. She set her guests at ease and ensured everyone had a wonderful time.



In January of 2019, Gail moved from Atlanta to Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN where she made wonderful friends who made her final years brighter.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, August 25 at 12:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life from 1:30 - 3:30 PM at the Swan Coach House (BellaNita Room and Patio).



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research "In Memory of Marcia Gail Potter".

