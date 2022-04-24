POTRE, Anthony Bruce



Anthony Bruce Potre, 84, died April 18, 2022, at his home in Woodstock, Georgia. A resident of metro Atlanta for 37 years, Bruce was born to Stanley and Barbara Potre in Chicago, Illinois, and was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara McLeod. He was married to his wife, Sandra, for more than 60 years and has two children, Lauren (Bill) Zuravleff and Karen (Bob) Quinn; and four grandchildren: Adam Zuravleff, Delaney Quinn, Carter Quinn, and Barrett Quinn. Bruce was an electrical engineer with Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies for 40 years which took him from Chicago to Denver to Atlanta with lifelong friendships formed in each location. Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, Bruce also always had a smile to share. His interests were incredibly varied throughout his life: stock car racing in Chicago, mountain climbing in the Colorado Rockies, downhill skiing, building or fixing anything and everything in his workshop, coaching and refereeing soccer, being a Blue Knights of Colorado parent and supporter in so many ways, playing golf and tennis, traveling the world with his loving and adventurous wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. A private family service will be held.

