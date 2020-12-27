Potesta, James

POTESTA, Sr., James H.



James H. Potesta, Sr., 80, of Lilburn, GA, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. James was a Marine Corp Veteran. He spent over 20 years with Nortel (Northern Telecom) before retiring from the company. James was known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor. He was mechanically gifted and was a tinkerer/inventor who loved solving problems. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed. Survivors include his sons: James H. Potesta, Jr. and Paul A. Potesta of Lilburn, GA; daughter, son-in-law, and grandson Dawn and Al Porras, Diego Porras, of Atlanta, GA; sister, Anna Wiandt, her husband, John, and his niece and nephew Shelly and Bradley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Wasdin Potesta, parents, Vito and Rosina Potesta and niece, Heidi. A private graveside service will be held at Houston Cemetery, Blakely, Georgia on Tuesday, December 29th at 11am. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Houston Cemetery Fund c/o Lucy Collins, 1138 Flowers Dr., Blakely, GA 39823. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

