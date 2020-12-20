POST, Fred R.



Mr. Fred R. Post, age 90, of Marietta, transitioned into Heaven on December 18, 2020. Born on December 4, 1930 in East Point, GA to Fred and Christine Post. He graduated from Russell High School in 1948 where he met his beloved wife, Barbara Dobbs Post who passed away in 2008.



He served as an Airman in the U. S. Navy Reserve from 1950-1954. He attended Atlanta Law School where he was a member of Delta Theta Phi Fraternity. He was in sales all his career and was employed by Mead Packaging for 33 years. He had been a member of Indian Hills Country Club where he enjoyed playing tennis and made many wonderful friends. He was a 33rd degree Mason and a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta. He also loved his church, Mt. Bethel United Methodist, serving as an usher and doing volunteer work. After retirement, he worked at Walmart as a greeter, always being a helpful and dedicated employee. He continued his role of greeter where he resided at Sterling Estates Assisted Living in Marietta, GA. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, friends and his church. Fred's love for his family, especially his daughters, was unsurpassed and was known to all as quite the "meticulous" dresser.



Preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara; sister, Joan Carolyn Post and grandson, Christopher Davis Johnson.



Survived by his two daughters, Victoria Cooper and Cheryl Frailey (Bob); grandsons, Tyler Caron (Vanessa), Philips Johnson, Jr. (Ty).



Due to COVID the family will be holding private memorial services at a later date.



The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful employees of Sterling Estates Assisted Living, Trinity Hospice of Georgia and First Light Home Health for their end of life care.



In lieu of flowers, those who desire, may make contributions to Mt. Bethel UMC, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068, or Trinity Hospice of Georgia, 3660 Cedarcrest Rd Ste 120, Acworth, GA 30101.



