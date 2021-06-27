ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

POSS, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sewell Poss went to be with Jesus on June 25th, 2021. Born on July 17, 1932 to Frank & Sprouse Eula Sewell. Mary was predeceased by husband, Wyndall, son, Dennis, her mother, father, and two brothers. Survivors include Randy, her living son & sole caretaker, who gave his all in her last years of declining health. She is also survived by many great nieces & nephews. Mary worked at Woolworths & Liberty Mutual Insurance after graduation. In the 1980's she was a DeKalb County School Crossing Guard. She was a member of Emerson Baptist. Lizzy loved life, laughter, & was a kid at heart. Special thanks to her neighbors & Tranquility Hospice of Kennesaw Mountain for their love & support. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 29th at 11 AM. Graveside service will be held at 1 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta.

