POSEY, Kenneth



Kenneth Dow Posey, Jr. was raised in New Orleans, graduating from Fortier HS and LSU in Baton Rouge. After 31 years with Sears he retired as a valued employee in senior management, having served in many store level management positions across the southeastern US as well as a District General Manager in the southeast. He worked at National Auto Parts Association (NAPA) for 7 years as Vice President of Major Accounts, operating out of Atlanta and overseeing accounts and development in places in the US and Canada.



After retirement he kept close ties with Sears retirees, serving as president of the Atlanta retiree group for three years and serving on the Sears National Retiree Council for many years. He loved to do yard work, to travel and to visit with family, particularly grandchildren. He kept the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood according to the postman and the neighbors. He and wife Jeanie had great fun traveling to places such as Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Greek Isles, United Kingdom, France and Hawaii. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer five years ago. He passed away at the age of 78.



He is survived by his lovely wife Jeanie, three sons and their wives and children, Ken and Kathy of Sea Grove Beach, FL, Will, Michelle and their three children, Will, Mia and Ben of TX and FL and Michael, Raleigh and their two children, Michael and Alex of AL and FL as well as his sister Jeanette Dowe Posey Sullivan of Terry, MS and sister-in-law Judy Parker Posey of St. Francisville, LA.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation in memory of Ken to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



A visitation will be held on July 27 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at H M Patterson & Son - Canton Hill, Old Canton Rd and the service will be held on July 28 at 9:00 AM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul on Johnson Ferry Rd. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs.



