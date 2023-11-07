PORTMAN, Joan "Jan"



Joan "Jan" Portman passed away on November 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, following a years-long battle with dementia. Born on February 20, 1929, to George and Birdie Newton in Vidalia, Georgia, Jan moved with her family to Atlanta in 1933, where she met her husband, Atlanta architect John C. Portman, Jr. They were just teenagers when John was working as an usher at the Roxy Theatre and Jan approached him to find her seat. She simply said "Usher," and when he turned to her, as he told his children and grandchildren countless times, it was love at first sight. Jan and John married in 1944, and created a wonderful family of five sons, one daughter, eighteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. They were married for 73 years. John often said, "The smartest decision I ever made was to marry Jan. I was able to realize my life's dreams and pursue my passions because of her."



Jan's top priority in life was her family, and each member will swear they were her favorite. Beyond family, Jan had her own passions, each of which could also swear it was her favorite: Piedmont Hospital, The Lovett School, and the Forward Arts Foundation.



As a longtime "Pink Lady" Piedmont hospital volunteer, Jan developed a special interest in premature infants and a strong desire to see them receive better care. She chaired the Piedmont Ball, served on the Piedmont Hospital Board and continued to work with both the hospital and the Women's Auxiliary for many years. In 2003, Jan and John funded the Jan and John Portman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Piedmont Hospital and in 2021 Jan funded the new Labor and Delivery and Operating Room suites at the Grass Family Women's Center at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.



Jan was also an ardent advocate for education. She generously dedicated her time and energy to The Lovett School, where her children attended. Jan volunteered regularly, fundraising and taking on any needed task. Her remarkable contributions included chairing the famed Lovett Fashion Show and helping to develop and distribute the Cook and Lovett cookbook. Jan was also the first female member of The Lovett School Board of Trustees. Still, feeling ever grateful to the Lovett community and the education it provided for her children and grandchildren, Jan wanted to do more. At her request, Jan and John donated The Portman Family Middle School in 2008.



A long time member of The Forward Arts Foundation, Jan worked enthusiastically with the organization until her death. Not only was she a past President, but she also chaired the celebrated Forward Arts Flea Market, where she rolled up her sleeves and worked in a garage for several months each year. Additionally, Jan chaired the organization's largest fundraiser, The Forward Arts Fashion Show, which kicks off the holiday season for Atlanta every year. You could often find her at 8:00 AM, after carpool, decorating the Forward Arts restaurant dining tables with flowers, or working in the gift shop labeling merchandise. No job was too large or too small for Jan, as long as her efforts helped to fund new artists and raise money for the Forward Arts Foundation.



Jan was affectionately known as Nana to her eighteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Always hosting holiday breakfasts, dinners, and birthday parties in Atlanta and Sea Island, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Every child received a tremendous amount of love and attention and knew that their Nana personified unconditional devotion. If Jan loved you, you knew it. She was fiercely loyal, protective, and generous, possessing a kindness rarely seen and an uncanny intuition that her family sought and respected. Jan was the essence of beauty and grace. She left the world a better place.



Jan was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Portman, Jr.; father, George Newton; mother, Birdie Newton; sister, Melitta Stradley; brother, George Newton; and sons, Jae Phillip Portman and John C. Portman III, "Jack." She leaves behind her children, Michael Wayne Portman (Kate), Jeffery Lin Portman (Lisa), Jana Portman Simmons, and Jarel Penn Portman (Traylor); eighteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one on the way.



Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your favorite charity in honor of Jan.





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