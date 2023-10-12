PORTER, Val Jean



Val Jean Porter was born February 1, 1928 in Oklahoma City, OK, and died October 10, 2023 at his home in Watkinsville, GA, at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Bobbie P. Porter; four children: Michael Porter, David (Cheryl) Porter, Steven (Christina) Porter and Page Porter; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Val served in the U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps., and attended the University of Georgia, where he met and married his wife, Bobbie. He attended and is a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, GA. He founded A-Tow Inc. over 60 years ago and influenced many people. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11 AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Revs. John Connell, Josh Smith and Ron Ervin officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA at 3:30 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church, 2131 Ruth Jackson Road, Bogart, GA 30622. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



