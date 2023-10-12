Obituaries

Porter, Val Jean

Oct 12, 2023

PORTER, Val Jean

Val Jean Porter was born February 1, 1928 in Oklahoma City, OK, and died October 10, 2023 at his home in Watkinsville, GA, at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Bobbie P. Porter; four children: Michael Porter, David (Cheryl) Porter, Steven (Christina) Porter and Page Porter; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Val served in the U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps., and attended the University of Georgia, where he met and married his wife, Bobbie. He attended and is a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart, GA. He founded A-Tow Inc. over 60 years ago and influenced many people. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11 AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Revs. John Connell, Josh Smith and Ron Ervin officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA at 3:30 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church, 2131 Ruth Jackson Road, Bogart, GA 30622. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - West

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center houses the Georgia Supreme Court and the Georgia Court of Appeals. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
LISTEN

‘Politically Georgia:’ Two races for the state’s top court

Dutch museum makes 'needle in a haystack' confirmation of Rembrandt painting

22m ago

US Embassy in Saudi Arabia hit by Iranian drones as Israeli military ramps up operations in Lebanon

38m ago

Featured

NYSE bell

Did you hear the NYSE bell ring? Atlanta leaders hope World Cup travelers did.

How one of Trump’s ‘pit bulls’ paved the way for the FBI’s raid in Fulton

Mystery at Murder Creek: The vanishings no one noticed