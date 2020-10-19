PORTER, Lee Lee Merritt Porter, 79, a resident of Dunwoody, Georgia, died on October 16, 2020. She was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on March 14, 1941 the only child of Warren Lafayette and Grace Holden Merritt. She graduated from East Carolina College in 1962 with a BS in Education and taught elementary school in Wilmington, North Carolina, before moving to Atlanta where she continued teaching. A roommate convinced her to attend a local VA dance where Lee was swept off her feet by Burns Porter. It was love at first sight and within six weeks they were engaged and then married May 10, 1968, exactly six months from the day they met. They settled into Dunwoody, Georgia, to raise their family where Lee was recognized as a devoted wife and mother. They enjoyed forty years together until Burns' passing. Anyone who knew Lee became quickly aware of her pleasant disposition and the joy she could bring to any situation. She will be remembered for her knowledge of a myriad of subjects and for being an engaging conversationalist. Her kindness and genuine interest in others allowed her to quickly make friends and be loved wherever she went, including her final year and a half at the Mansions at Sandy Springs. A quintessential Southern Lady, Lee was poised and charming but would not be backed into a corner for an idea or belief she didn't share. She was an active member of Kingswood United Methodist Church and charter member of the Sandy Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Lee is survived by her son Warren Derek Porter, wife Kendall, and children Katelyn, Brent, and Mark of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter Jennifer Porter Lusk, husband Rich, and children John, Rebekah, Hannah Kate, and Annie of Birmingham, Alabama; and stepson Robert Burns Porter and wife Melody of Ponte Vedra, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Garland Burns Porter, Jr., and her stepson Thomas Christopher Porter. A private memorial service was held by the family on Sunday, October 18. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lee Porter may be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church (www.kingswood.church, 770-457-1317) or to the DAR (www.dar.org). Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, 678-514-1000.

