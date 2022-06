HUBERT F. PORTER



In Loving memory on your birthday June 11 1948 - April 24 2018



Happy Birthday to a loving husband, a great father and a wonderful friend so cool and laid back. You are very truly missed here, alot of things are different since you are gone. With great everlasting love from wife Priscilla, your children Stephanie, Hubert Jr, Michael and grandchildren Bianca Kelcie, Laylah, Kaleb, Brandyn, Tytiana.