Porter, Harry

Harry Porter, Jr. MD, passed away Friday, December 18 surrounded by his family. Harry and his wife, Carol, shared 40 wonderful years together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who touched the lives of those he met. Harry was passionate about family, food and fellowship, enjoying countless hours researching delicious restaurants and trying new culinary adventures. He embarked on an extensive genealogy endeavor, bringing distant relatives together through several events and capturing his ancestors' rich history. He was brilliant, witty and fun, and was known as a challenging bridge opponent among his friends. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmpattersonarlington.com.




