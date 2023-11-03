PORTER, Cathy A.
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Monday, October 23, 2023. Funeral, Saturday, November 4, 2023,12:00 PM, at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
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PORTER, Cathy A.
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Monday, October 23, 2023. Funeral, Saturday, November 4, 2023,12:00 PM, at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral