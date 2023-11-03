Obituaries

Porter, Cathy

File photo
File photo
Nov 3, 2023

PORTER, Cathy A.

Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Monday, October 23, 2023. Funeral, Saturday, November 4, 2023,12:00 PM, at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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