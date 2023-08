POPPELL, Lisa Ann



Age 61, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away June 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Flanigan Funeral Home, in Buford, GA.



Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/