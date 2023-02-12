Pope, Roslyn

X
Roslyn Pope, who as a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta wrote a 1960 manifesto that set the stage for dramatic advances in civil rights in the city and inspired generations of activists around the country, died on Jan. 19 in Arlington, Texas. She was 84.
The Atlanta Student Movement, of which Pope was a founding member, was one of several civil rights groups to spring up across the South in the months after a group of Black students in Greensboro, North Carolina, captured national attention in February 1960 with their sit-in at a Woolworth's lunch counter.
A manifesto, which she wrote with help from Julian Bond, helped shape the ideas that propelled the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which had its headquarters in Atlanta, and became a template for anyone working toward racial equity in America, then and into the 21st century.
