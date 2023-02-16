X
Pope, Roslyn

Obituaries
POPE, Dr., Roslyn Elizabeth

Dr. Roslyn Elizabeth Pope surrendered her earthly body to receive her wings on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW. The Reverend Angela Sutton officiating and The Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., eulogist. The service will be live streamed at www.fbcatlanta.org. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dir., Inc, 492 Larkin Street SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

