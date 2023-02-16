Pope, Roslyn

POPE, Dr., Roslyn Elizabeth



Dr. Roslyn Elizabeth Pope surrendered her earthly body to receive her wings on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW. The Reverend Angela Sutton officiating and The Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., eulogist. The service will be live streamed at www.fbcatlanta.org. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dir., Inc, 492 Larkin Street SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com

