POPE, Neal Quitman



Neal Quitman Pope of Atlanta, Georgia, age 87, passed November 10, 2020. Neal was born March 27, 1933 in Decatur, Georgia. Neal was the second of four children, born to Neal and Emily Pope. He attended Decatur Boys High, where he met the love of his life, Joan Foster, sitting on the wall dividing the boys school from the girls school. The two went on to be married in 1954 and loved one another deeply for the 66 years to follow. Neal went on to attend Armstrong Junior College in Savannah, Georgia and, later, to Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Neal severed 4 years in the US Naval Reserve during the Korean conflict, where he served as army medic. In 1953, Neal began what would become his lifelong automotive career at Wade Motor Co. and Foster Ford before opening his own dealership, Neal Pope Ford, in 1970. Neal was involved in the acquisition and operation of 10 dealerships before he retired in 2001. Over the course of his life, Neal served on countless community boards, including Stone Mountain Memorial Association, President of the Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association, Chairman of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, and Deacon and Elder of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. He was actively involved at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, where he remained a member for over 58 years. However, arguably more impressive than his extensive community involvements and professional accomplishments, was his commitment to his family. Neal's greatest joy was his love and devotion to his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Neal was an avid saltwater fisherman and spent countless hours with family and friends on his boat, the Sterling II. He enjoyed woodworking, sports, and gardening. Neal is survived by his wife (Joan), youngest brother and sister-in-law (Tom and Kay Pope), two sons and daughters-in-law (Dick and Bobbie Pope and Jim and Joanna Pope), grandchildren (Mike and Lindsey Thames, Wes and Stephanie Pope, Alan and Jessica Pope, Ryan and Chaney Pope, Rob and Leah Pope, Andrew and Chelsea Walker, and Jordan Pope), and 9 great grandchildren. Neal will be honored with a small family gathering on Friday, November 13, 2020. Mr. Pope's honorary pallbearers are his seven grandsons. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

