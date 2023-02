POPE, Jr., Howard Heard



Howard Heard Pope, Jr., 83, of Brookhaven, passed away on February 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born on March 27, 1939 to the late Howard Heard Pope, Sr. and Winnie Lipham. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM, in the Sunrise Chapel of Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.