POPE, Betty N.



Betty N. Pope, age 93, of Atlanta died June 23, 2023. Betty, a native Atlantan, graduated from Bass High School, and attended the University of Georgia. She returned to Atlanta to marry Ewell Pope, in 1950. She had a love for painting, tennis, dogs, time at Sea Island, and most of all her many grandchildren. She was a member of Church of the Apostles.



Mrs. Pope is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Allman; her son and daughter-in-law, Ewell and Colleen Pope; six grandchildren: Adam Allman (Audrey), Andrew Allman (Sarah), Daniel Allman (Lauren), Rebecca Doster (Trip), Michael Pope, and John Pope (Simaya) and 14 great- grandchildren.



A Graveside Service will be Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com