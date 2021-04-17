POOLE, Suzanne



Suzy Poole passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her home in Atlanta, Georgia on April 15, 2021 at the age of 87.



Suzy got her nursing degree at Georgia Baptist Nursing school and became a nurse at Georgia Baptist Hospital where she met her future husband, Neil Poole, a pediatric resident. Suzy continued to work after she and Neil were married. She took time off from her career after they started a family. She returned to the nursing field after her youngest child left for college.



Suzy was a fabulous cook who hosted family birthday parties, making a fancy home-made cake for the person of honor. Gardening was a favorite activity for Suzy. She loved to have fresh flowers from her yard on the kitchen table. Suzy was a gifted seamstress. She made needlepoint Christmas stockings and ornaments for her grandchildren as well as quilts and afghans.



Her generous spirit knew no bounds. Suzy was dedicated to her church, Second Ponce d Leon Baptist Church, where she served the community by delivering flowers and visiting the sick, believing it was her duty to give earnest service to others. She made friends easily and kept them for life. One could always count on her for a sympathetic ear and batch of homemade cookies.



Suzy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert Neil Poole.



Suzy is survived by her brother, Ed Springer (Martha); her first cousin, Jeane Travis (Kenneth); her three children: Jane Poole Townsend, Steven Edward Poole (Joy) and Robert Neil Poole, Jr. (Eve); her grandchildren: Katy Jeffery (Matt), Jake Poole, Caroline Poole, and Lainey Poole; great-grandchild: Hampton Jeffery, nephews: Scott Springer (Megan) and Sam Springer (Laura); and best friend, Rose Kariuki, who has been her caregiver for the past three years and has become like a family member whose kindness and devotion to Suzy will never be forgotten by her family.



A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Suzanne Springer Poole will be held 2 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna with David Travis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA.



