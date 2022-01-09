POOLE, Maxie Eugene "Max"



Mr. Maxie Eugene "Max" Poole, 89, of Atlanta, died at his home on January 4, 2022. Mr. Poole was born in Lula, GA on August 12, 1932, son of the late Thomas Claude Poole, Sr. and Ruby Hortense Coffee Poole. He was a 1949 graduate of Lula High School and a 1954 graduate of Berry College where he received a BS degree in the arts. Following college graduation, Mr. Poole was drafted by the U.S. Army where he served two years in Korea. He worked for a short stint for the Georgia Forestry Commission after his military service before gaining employment at Georgia Service Administration, from which he retired after 33 years of service. During his retirement, Max worked as a real estate agent for Sullivan's Properties as well as co-owned a painting company. Max and Betty Poole have been active members of Embry Hills United Methodist Church for many years. In his spare time, Max enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fixing everything he could get his hands on, bowling, crappie fishing on Lake Lanier, and was an avid runner. Survivors are wife, Betty Taylor Poole; son, Bobby Poole (Tracey) Poole of California; brother, Wayne Poole of Lula; grandchildren: Mackenzie Poole, Reese Poole, Taylor Juretic, Ramsay Juretic. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Brian Poole; and siblings: Gussie Scott, Joel Poole, Clara Crumpler, and T.C. Poole, Jr. Per his request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, at 2:00pm at Elmhurst Cemetery, 400 N. Oliver St. Elberton GA 30635. Contributions may be made in his memory to New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Elberton, GA or Embry Hills United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA. Online condolences at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.

