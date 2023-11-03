POOLE, Lucile Lynn



Lucile Lynn Poole passed away on October 29, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1930, to Potter and Addie Lynn, the youngest of their 12 children and the last surviving sibling. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer J. Poole, who passed away in 2020. They were married for over 73 years. He saw her at a cake walk when she was 13 and he was 15, and when he went home, he told his parents, "This is the girl I am going to marry". And they did - 3 years later.



She was raised in Collins, Georgia. A week after she and Elmer married, he was shipped to Japan for a year. She finished high school, then came by herself to Atlanta to go to business school. She applied at The Coca-Cola Company, but the company was not going to hire her because she had two young children. Pat Murphy, one of the secretaries who would become a life-long friend, convinced the company to take a chance. And The Coca-Cola Company hit the jackpot with Lucile. Vice President and later CEO Roberto Goizueta found his perfect Executive Assistant, someone who could anticipate what he needed before he even thought of the need. Lucile did retire from the company after 42 years of service, 31 of which were as CEO Mr. Goizueta's Executive Assistant. She was also active in Executive Women International and the Chamber of Commerce.



Lucile was always the champion for the underdog. She would bring other secretaries to the attention of the executives to give them a chance to shine. She went out of her way to treat everyone - janitors, clerks, maids, junior secretaries - with dignity. She and Elmer were always a team with their contributions, their work in Habitat for Humanity, volunteering for Must Ministries, Methodist lay ministries, and a host of other service projects. They also opened their house to a host of relatives who needed a place to stay, regardless of the reason. There was never a big fanfare; they just got the job done.



She and Elmer loved being at the lake. First was tent camping, then a small cabin at Lake Allatoona. Then a lake house on Lake Oconee. They bought a boat when their kids were small, and most every weekend during the summer was spent there. Usually there was a group of kids or friends or relatives along for the ride and to learn to ski. After they moved to Presbyterian Village in 2013, they welcomed 30-50 of their neighbors to Lake Oconee every summer for a pontoon ride, lots of good food, much pampering, and fellowship.



Family was always the primary goal. And she loved her family, delighting in each generation and giving them wonderful memories of Neenie. Images of her in a jumping castle with her first great-grandson, playing games with the kids, getting tuxedos for her young great-grandsons to go to dinner on a cruise and encouraging them to study hard. Hers was the epitome of the American dream and a life well-lived.



She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dixon (Bill); son, Jerry Poole (Bill); granddaughter, Christy Archibald (Neil); grandson, Scott Dixon (Christy); great-grandsons, Carter Dixon (Clare), Ethan Archibald, Owen Archibald; great-granddaughters, Kayla Dixon and Sadie Archibald; great-great-granddaughter, Cori Dixon; and great-great-grandson, Dakota Dixon. Her great- grandchildren will also serve as pallbearers. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 AM, in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Sweatman, officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. A luncheon reception will follow.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com for the Poole family.



If you would like to make a donation in Lucile's memory, please consider the Alzheimer's Association, Must Ministries, or Habitat for Humanity.



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.





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