Poole, Donald

REYNOLDS, Donald Jerome



Donald J. Reynolds, age 92, of Acworth, GA, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee at a later date. He is survived by his son, David Reynolds of Acworth; his daughter Deborah Reynolds-Trew also of Acworth; and his grand daughter, Sarah Trew of Bonita Springs, FL. The family is asking that donations be made in memory of Donald to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor program, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

