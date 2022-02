POOLE, II, Charles W.



Charles W. Poole II, affectionately known as "Chuck", peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 18, 2022.



A visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Ward's Chapel.