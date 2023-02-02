X
Poole, Betty

1 hour ago

POOLE (TAYLOR), Betty

Olene Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor Poole, 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed January 20, 2023. A native of Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of Steven Olin Taylor and Bessie Cornelia Turner Taylor. Betty worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company, retiring from AT&T after 20 plus years of service, and was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church. Survivors: son, Bobby (Tracey) Poole; grandchildren: Reese, Mackenzie, Ramsay, Taylor. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Maxie Eugene "Max" Poole; son, Jeffrey Brian Poole; siblings: Frances (Foster) Goolsby, Tommie (Winford) Gaines, and John (Angelina) Taylor. Funeral services are Saturday, February 25, 11 AM, Berry Funeral Home Chapel, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, GA. Interment, Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Flowers accepted; contributions to New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2708 Rock Branch Road, Elberton, GA 30635 or to Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, www.berryfh.com, 706-283-5142.

