POOLE, Barbara M.
Age 70, of Jasper, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. Services Oct. 25, 2:00 PM, at Sosebee Memorial Chapel. Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST
Credit: File
POOLE, Barbara M.
Age 70, of Jasper, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. Services Oct. 25, 2:00 PM, at Sosebee Memorial Chapel. Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
191 JARVIS ST