PONE (DANIEL), Bertha "Queen"



She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Sim Pone; son, Mr. Earl Pone; and sister, Mrs. Madie Wyatt. Services for Mrs. Bertha Pone will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Gus Thornhill's Chapel. Interment will be held at Lincoln Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com