PONDER, Phillip



Mr. Philip Ponder transitioned into rest on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA. Interment, College Park Cemetery. Viewing will be TODAY, from 3-8 PM at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, ATLANTA CHAPEL. 923 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310 404-963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com

