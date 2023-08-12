PONDER, Mary



Mrs. Mary Ponder, age 85, of College Park, passed Wednesday, August 9, 2023. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Strong; grandchildren, Demetrius Strong and Tamese Richardson (David); three great-grandchildren; sister, Angelia Kemp; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Service. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com



