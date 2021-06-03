Pompilio, Marietta

POMPILIO (D'Aquanni), Marietta



1931-2021



The Pompilio family mourns the passing of their dear mother Marietta D'Aquanni Pompilio on May 31, 2021 and celebrates her 90 years of joyful life. She was born Jan. 22, 1931 in Mount Vernon, New York into the first-generation Italian-American family of Cesare and Antionette D'Aquanni and was the last surviving of nine siblings.



Marietta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years Daniel Victor Pompilio. She is survived by her five children, Daniel Pompilio and wife Lark, Mark Pompilio and wife Linda, Chris Pompilio and wife Heather, MaryAnn Jerrum, and Philip Pompilio and wife Peg.



Marietta received an associates degree in business school in Mount Vernon and married Dan Sept. 1, 1952. She was a homemaker during the early years of Dan's career, raising her growing family in moves from Mount Vernon to Ramsey, New Jersey, then nine years in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio during Dan's time with A. Schulman. The family moved to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1968 when Dan opened Schulman's Atlanta office and Marietta worked as a sales associate with Rich's Department Store.



Marietta lived her Catholic faith. She dedicated her life to her family and to serving the church, supporting Catholic education, and advocating for protection of the unborn through the Right to Life movement.



She served the Archdiocese of Atlanta as an original director of the Right to Life office. She worked with college-bound students in the Guidance Counseling office of St. Pius X High School and educated children in the faith as adult education coordinator for Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



She lost Dan June 27, 2007. She devoted her later years to her 10 grandchildren: Christopher Pompilio, Anna Pompilio, Amelia "Amy" Pompilio, Lee Jerrum, Jr., Christian Jerrum, Marietta "Rhett" Jerrum, Lauren Pompilio, Ryan Pompilio, Larkie Post and Dylan DeMott; and three great-grandchildren Emory Post, Lark Sullins Post and Conley Post.



She was a benefactor of Holy Spirit Catholic School and other charities. She is honored and remembered by generations of D'Aquannis as matriarch of a proud Italian-American family, an unwavering servant of God, and a keeper of the faith. May the Lord welcome her into his loving, everlasting embrace.



Visitation is Friday, June 4 from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 5 at 10 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed at www.hsccatl.com/livechurch. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute.



