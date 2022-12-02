Polote, Jacqueline

POLOTE (VAUGHN), Jacqueline



Funeral Services for Ms. Jacqueline Vaughn Polote, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 PM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Road, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Elder Robert Walls, Officiating, Eulogist. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Annette Polote; granddaughter, Angele Polote; and an endeared group of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



